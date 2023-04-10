Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command, America's Army Reserve in Europe, addresses attendees of the 7th MSC's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Symposium, encouraging continued building of trust amongst teams and reminds the formation that this is work that must be done year round.
The #SAAPM symposium, organized by Ms. Carolina Yepez, the command Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, to provide training, resources, and support for Soldiers, Leaders, and Survivors of sexual assault and harassment.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 03:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|879150
|VIRIN:
|230404-A-JU900-999
|Filename:
|DOD_109565971
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, #SAAPM at the 7th MSC, by SSG Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
