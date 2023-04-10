SAAPM at the 7th MSC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command, America's Army Reserve in Europe, addresses attendees of the 7th MSC's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Symposium, encouraging continued building of trust amongst teams and reminds the formation that this is work that must be done year round.



The #SAAPM symposium, organized by Ms. Carolina Yepez, the command Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, to provide training, resources, and support for Soldiers, Leaders, and Survivors of sexual assault and harassment.