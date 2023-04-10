Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #SAAPM at the 7th MSC

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command, America's Army Reserve in Europe, addresses attendees of the 7th MSC's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Symposium, encouraging continued building of trust amongst teams and reminds the formation that this is work that must be done year round.

    The #SAAPM symposium, organized by Ms. Carolina Yepez, the command Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, to provide training, resources, and support for Soldiers, Leaders, and Survivors of sexual assault and harassment.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 03:53
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    7th Mission Support Command
    7th MSC
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa

