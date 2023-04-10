PSA: Safe Sleep Practices for Infants

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations - West, Camp Pendleton, and Navy Capt. Peter Roberts, the commanding officer of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, deliver a public service announcement about safe sleep practices for infants at the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, MCB Camp Pendleton, March 21, 2023. There are approximately 3,400 deaths among infants each year in the United States alone due to sudden infant death syndrome or unsafe sleep practices. Woodworth and Roberts highlight the importance of safe sleep and give many resources that the Naval Hospital provides for parents to stay informed. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Jared D. Curtis)