U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations - West, Camp Pendleton, and Navy Capt. Peter Roberts, the commanding officer of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, deliver a public service announcement about safe sleep practices for infants at the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, MCB Camp Pendleton, March 21, 2023. There are approximately 3,400 deaths among infants each year in the United States alone due to sudden infant death syndrome or unsafe sleep practices. Woodworth and Roberts highlight the importance of safe sleep and give many resources that the Naval Hospital provides for parents to stay informed. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Jared D. Curtis)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 05:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|879149
|VIRIN:
|230324-M-TN173-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109565903
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PSA: Safe Sleep Practices for Infants, by Sgt Jared Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT