Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PSA: Safe Sleep Practices for Infants

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jared Curtis 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations - West, Camp Pendleton, and Navy Capt. Peter Roberts, the commanding officer of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, deliver a public service announcement about safe sleep practices for infants at the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, MCB Camp Pendleton, March 21, 2023. There are approximately 3,400 deaths among infants each year in the United States alone due to sudden infant death syndrome or unsafe sleep practices. Woodworth and Roberts highlight the importance of safe sleep and give many resources that the Naval Hospital provides for parents to stay informed. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Jared D. Curtis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 05:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 879149
    VIRIN: 230324-M-TN173-2001
    Filename: DOD_109565903
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSA: Safe Sleep Practices for Infants, by Sgt Jared Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PSA
    sailors
    Marines
    SIDS
    MCI West Camp Pendleton
    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT