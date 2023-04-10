Every year, thousands of service members are affected by unwanted sexual contact. This year, the Department of Defense is asking individuals to take a step forward to prevent, report and advocate.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 02:58
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|879148
|VIRIN:
|230407-F-RI665-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109565880
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
