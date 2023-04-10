Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Lakenheath, Spangdahlem AB support ACE mission, B-roll

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.29.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Service members assigned to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England load live munitions onto F-15E Strike Eagle during their visit to Spangdahlem to further aid in Agile Combat Employment. ACE is a key operational concept for how the U.S. Air Force will fight in a contested and modern environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 02:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879143
    VIRIN: 230329-F-HH678-1002
    Filename: DOD_109565756
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, RAF Lakenheath, Spangdahlem AB support ACE mission, B-roll, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    ACE
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Munitions
    Dynamic Front

