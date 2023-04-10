U.S. Service members assigned to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England load live munitions onto F-15E Strike Eagle during their visit to Spangdahlem to further aid in Agile Combat Employment. ACE is a key operational concept for how the U.S. Air Force will fight in a contested and modern environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 02:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879143
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-HH678-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109565756
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, RAF Lakenheath, Spangdahlem AB support ACE mission, B-roll, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT