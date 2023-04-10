U.S. Service members from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England visited Spangdahlem to further aid in Agile Combat Employment. The munitions Airmen build live munitions at Spangdahlem, demonstrating readiness and war fighting advancement of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa capabilities against adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 02:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879142
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-HH678-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109565755
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, RAF Lakenheath, Spangdahlem AB support ACE mission B-Roll, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
