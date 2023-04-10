Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Lakenheath, Spangdahlem AB support ACE mission B-Roll

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Service members from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England visited Spangdahlem to further aid in Agile Combat Employment. The munitions Airmen build live munitions at Spangdahlem, demonstrating readiness and war fighting advancement of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa capabilities against adversaries.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 02:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879142
    VIRIN: 230328-F-HH678-1001
    Filename: DOD_109565755
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, RAF Lakenheath, Spangdahlem AB support ACE mission B-Roll, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    ACE
    Munitions
    Dynamic Front

