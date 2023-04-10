230411-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA (April 11, 2023) The Military Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Club of America for Asia, Bailee McCollum, receives her award during a ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 01:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|879138
|VIRIN:
|230411-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109565691
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update - Military Youth of the Year, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
