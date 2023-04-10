Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Montana National Guard members compete in state Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Eight Montana National Guard soldiers participated in a weeklong State Best Warrior Competition at Fort Harrison, Montana, April 3 to 7, 2023.

    The competition consisted of 24 events testing physical readiness, weapon prowess, and soldier skills.

    The Best Warrior Competition promotes espirit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos.

    Winners are named the Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and go on to represent their state in a regional competition later this year and earn a chance to compete for the national title.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Montana National Guard Public Affairs, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 23:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879132
    VIRIN: 230407-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109565593
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana National Guard members compete in state Best Warrior Competition, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    Montana
    Best Warrior Competition
    NCO of the Year
    National Guard
    Soldier of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT