Eight Montana National Guard soldiers participated in a weeklong State Best Warrior Competition at Fort Harrison, Montana, April 3 to 7, 2023.
The competition consisted of 24 events testing physical readiness, weapon prowess, and soldier skills.
The Best Warrior Competition promotes espirit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos.
Winners are named the Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and go on to represent their state in a regional competition later this year and earn a chance to compete for the national title.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Montana National Guard Public Affairs, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 23:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879132
|VIRIN:
|230407-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109565593
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Montana National Guard members compete in state Best Warrior Competition, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
