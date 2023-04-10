AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region: Diversity and Inclusion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this Radio Around the Region, U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Núñez interviews Mr. Anthony Cruz, Pacific Air Forces Diversity and Inclusion Chief Officer, about the D&I Program at Kunsan Air Base, April 6, 2023. The program consists of meeting with PACAF command teams and senior leaders throughout the area of responsibility to identify opportunities to improve readiness, lethality, and speed of decisions by removing unnecessary barriers and creating a more inclusive culture. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Núñez)