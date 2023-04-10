Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region: Diversity and Inclusion

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.06.2023

    Video by Spc. Jacob Nunez 

    AFN Kunsan

    In this Radio Around the Region, U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Núñez interviews Mr. Anthony Cruz, Pacific Air Forces Diversity and Inclusion Chief Officer, about the D&I Program at Kunsan Air Base, April 6, 2023. The program consists of meeting with PACAF command teams and senior leaders throughout the area of responsibility to identify opportunities to improve readiness, lethality, and speed of decisions by removing unnecessary barriers and creating a more inclusive culture. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Núñez)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 22:38
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    AFN
    KUNSAN
    AIR FORCE
    8TH FW

