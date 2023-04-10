AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region: Diversity and Inclusion

In this Radio Around the Region, U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Núñez interviews Mr. Anthony Cruz, Pacific Air Forces Diversity and Inclusion Chief Officer, about the D&I Program at Kunsan Air Base, April 6, 2023. The program consists of meeting with PACAF command teams and senior leaders throughout the area of responsibility to identify opportunities to improve readiness, lethality, and speed of decisions by removing unnecessary barriers and creating a more inclusive culture. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Núñez)
