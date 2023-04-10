In this AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region, Jocelyn LaShier, 8th Fighter Wing violence prevention integrator, and Tony Bean, 8 FW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program coordinator, speak with Spc. Jacob Núñez about how Kunsan Air Base is commemorating Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 22:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|879129
|VIRIN:
|230411-F-HV886-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109565485
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region: Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT