    AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region: Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    In this AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region, Jocelyn LaShier, 8th Fighter Wing violence prevention integrator, and Tony Bean, 8 FW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program coordinator, speak with Spc. Jacob Núñez about how Kunsan Air Base is commemorating Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 22:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 879129
    VIRIN: 230411-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109565485
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region: Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    AFN
    Korea
    Kunsan

