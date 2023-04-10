Hub, Spoke, Node: Delivering Combat Power Any Time, Any Place

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), conducts Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) training in California throughout 2022. As the aviation combat element of I MEF, 3rd MAW executes EABO through the hub/spoke/node concept, with varying levels of capability, survivability and sustainability based on mission requirements and geographic considerations. This enables 3rd MAW to deliver combat power with speed, depth and agility whenever and wherever it is needed. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham) (Narration provided by Maj. Clarke “Smokey” Saylor)