    Hub, Spoke, Node: Delivering Combat Power Any Time, Any Place

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), conducts Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) training in California throughout 2022. As the aviation combat element of I MEF, 3rd MAW executes EABO through the hub/spoke/node concept, with varying levels of capability, survivability and sustainability based on mission requirements and geographic considerations. This enables 3rd MAW to deliver combat power with speed, depth and agility whenever and wherever it is needed. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham) (Narration provided by Maj. Clarke “Smokey” Saylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 19:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879121
    VIRIN: 230407-M-WW783-1001
    Filename: DOD_109565283
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    F-18
    F-35
    I MEF
    EABO
    FD2030

