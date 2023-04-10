Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, celebrate their liberty period with their families on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 6, 2023. Family day is an event where families can spend time with their new Marines the before graduation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by. Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr., Cpl. Collin R. Harper, Cpl. Zachary Foshee, Lance Cpl. Brenna A. Ritchie, Lance Cpl. Vincent Needham, Lance Cpl. Jake Richardson, Lance Cpl. William Horsely, Pfc. Landon Lingle, Pfc. Mary Jenni)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879117
|VIRIN:
|230406-M-MO236-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109565084
|Length:
|00:27:20
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Family Day B-ROLL Package, by Cpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT