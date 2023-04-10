Family Day B-ROLL Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879117" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, celebrate their liberty period with their families on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 6, 2023. Family day is an event where families can spend time with their new Marines the before graduation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by. Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr., Cpl. Collin R. Harper, Cpl. Zachary Foshee, Lance Cpl. Brenna A. Ritchie, Lance Cpl. Vincent Needham, Lance Cpl. Jake Richardson, Lance Cpl. William Horsely, Pfc. Landon Lingle, Pfc. Mary Jenni)