    Family Day B-ROLL Package

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, celebrate their liberty period with their families on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 6, 2023. Family day is an event where families can spend time with their new Marines the before graduation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by. Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr., Cpl. Collin R. Harper, Cpl. Zachary Foshee, Lance Cpl. Brenna A. Ritchie, Lance Cpl. Vincent Needham, Lance Cpl. Jake Richardson, Lance Cpl. William Horsely, Pfc. Landon Lingle, Pfc. Mary Jenni)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879117
    VIRIN: 230406-M-MO236-1001
    Filename: DOD_109565084
    Length: 00:27:20
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    This work, Family Day B-ROLL Package, by Cpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCRD Parris Island
    Family Day
    Delta Company
    Family
    Marines
    1st Battalion

