    Pituffik Base Renaming Ceremony CSO Speech

    GREENLAND

    04.06.2023

    Video by Connie Dillon 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Thule Air Base, the Department of Defense’s northernmost installation, has been renamed to Pituffik Space Base in order recognize Greenlandic cultural heritage and better reflect its role in the U.S. Space Force.The ceremony took place in the fitness center where distinguished guests and Greenlandic community members attended the historic event. (U.S. Space Force video by Connie Dillon)

    TAGS

    USAF
    USSF
    Thule
    SBD1
    Pituffik

