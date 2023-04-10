Pituffik Base Renaming Ceremony B-roll Package

Thule Air Base, the Department of Defense’s northernmost installation, has been renamed to Pituffik Space Base in order recognize Greenlandic cultural heritage and better reflect its role in the U.S. Space Force.The ceremony took place in the fitness center where distinguished guests and Greenlandic community members attended the historic event. (U.S. Space Force video by Connie Dillon)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 17:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879108
|VIRIN:
|230406-X-IJ211-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109564912
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|PITUFFIK, GL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
