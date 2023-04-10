Do you want to become a drill sergeant?

U.S. Army Drill Sergeants with the 1st Battalion 321st Regiment, give us a glimpse at what some of the training looks like when they aren't molding the future soldiers of the U.S. Army. The soldiers also talk about what it means to become a Drill Sergeant, and why its important to recruit more.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 16:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879107
|VIRIN:
|230401-A-MC340-870
|Filename:
|DOD_109564906
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
