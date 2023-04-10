Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Do you want to become a drill sergeant?

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Drill Sergeants with the 1st Battalion 321st Regiment, give us a glimpse at what some of the training looks like when they aren't molding the future soldiers of the U.S. Army. The soldiers also talk about what it means to become a Drill Sergeant, and why its important to recruit more.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879107
    VIRIN: 230401-A-MC340-870
    Filename: DOD_109564906
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 

    drill sergeant
    drill sergeant candidates
    drill sergeant academy

