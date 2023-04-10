U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Browder, the 169th Security Forces Squadron unit training manger speaks on the importance of tactical qualifications and its impact on mission readiness at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, March 7, 2023. Airmen with the 169th SFS qualified for the M-18 Sig Sauer and the M-4 rifle.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 15:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|879098
|VIRIN:
|230307-Z-HT982-3004
|Filename:
|DOD_109564636
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. William Browder - 169th SFS Weapons Qualification Interview, by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT