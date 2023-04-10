Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 1000 pounds of shark off Texas coast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew tracks a lancha spotted illegally fishing in federal waters off the southern Texas coast, April 9, 2023. The aircrew alerted Coast Guard Station South Padre Island who interdicted the lancha crew, seized 1000 pounds of shark and transferred four Mexican fishermen to Customs and Border Protection agents for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Corpus Christi)