A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew tracks a lancha spotted illegally fishing in federal waters off the southern Texas coast, April 9, 2023. The aircrew alerted Coast Guard Station South Padre Island who interdicted the lancha crew, seized 1000 pounds of shark and transferred four Mexican fishermen to Customs and Border Protection agents for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879096
|VIRIN:
|230409-G-G0108-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109564610
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 1000 pounds of shark off Texas coast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT