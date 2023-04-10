Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 1000 pounds of shark off Texas coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew tracks a lancha spotted illegally fishing in federal waters off the southern Texas coast, April 9, 2023. The aircrew alerted Coast Guard Station South Padre Island who interdicted the lancha crew, seized 1000 pounds of shark and transferred four Mexican fishermen to Customs and Border Protection agents for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Corpus Christi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879096
    VIRIN: 230409-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_109564610
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 1000 pounds of shark off Texas coast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    illegal fishing
    shark
    interdiction
    coast guard
    lancha
    iuu

