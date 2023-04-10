Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Soldiers get a Blackhawk Ride

    WY, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Video by Maj. Craig Heilig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Nothing beats the feeling of coming home after training and our Soldiers getting a special treat. Watch as our Wyoming Army National Guard troops return from Advanced Individual Training in style - a thrilling ride in a Blackhawk. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Craig Heilig)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 14:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879090
    VIRIN: 230302-Z-FE233-065
    Filename: DOD_109564567
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: WY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Soldiers get a Blackhawk Ride, by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

