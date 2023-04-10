Nothing beats the feeling of coming home after training and our Soldiers getting a special treat. Watch as our Wyoming Army National Guard troops return from Advanced Individual Training in style - a thrilling ride in a Blackhawk. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Craig Heilig)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 14:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879090
|VIRIN:
|230302-Z-FE233-065
|Filename:
|DOD_109564567
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|WY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, New Soldiers get a Blackhawk Ride, by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
