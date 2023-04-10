Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Security Forces Squadron conduct M-18 sig sauer pistol and M-4 rifle qualificaion

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Security Forces Squadron train to qualify for the M-18 sig sauer and the M-4 rifle at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, March 7, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard B-Roll video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879088
    VIRIN: 230307-Z-HT982-3001
    Filename: DOD_109564545
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US

    This work, 169th Security Forces Squadron conduct M-18 sig sauer pistol and M-4 rifle qualificaion, by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defenders
    McEntire JNGB
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    169 SFS

