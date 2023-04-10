U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Security Forces Squadron train to qualify for the M-18 sig sauer and the M-4 rifle at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, March 7, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard B-Roll video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879088
|VIRIN:
|230307-Z-HT982-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109564545
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 169th Security Forces Squadron conduct M-18 sig sauer pistol and M-4 rifle qualificaion, by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT