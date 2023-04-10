30 second teaser for the 75th Anniversary Video featuring Lieutenant General John Healy, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Reserve Timothy C White Jr.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 13:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879077
|VIRIN:
|230410-D-KF771-894
|Filename:
|DOD_109564273
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 75th Anniversary Hype Video, by Darius Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
