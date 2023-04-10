Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Anniversary Hype Video

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Video by Darius Caldwell 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    30 second teaser for the 75th Anniversary Video featuring Lieutenant General John Healy, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Reserve Timothy C White Jr.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 13:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879077
    VIRIN: 230410-D-KF771-894
    Filename: DOD_109564273
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Air Force
    AFRC Reserve

