Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Lady Jill Biden Reads to Children at the White House Easter EGGucation Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    First Lady Jill Biden Reads to Children at the White House Easter EGGucation Roll

    The White House

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 12:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 879076
    Filename: DOD_109564255
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady Jill Biden Reads to Children at the White House Easter EGGucation Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLOTUS
    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden
    First Lady Jill Biden
    White House Easter EGGucation Roll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT