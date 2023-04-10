Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McCook Field - AFRL Tech Series

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    McCook Airfield and Aviation experimentation station in Dayton, Ohio, United States. It was the predecessor of the modern day Air Force Research Laboratory.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 11:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879072
    VIRIN: 230210-O-NQ323-066
    Filename: DOD_109564164
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laborabory
    AFRL Museum Tech
    Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)
    McCook Field

