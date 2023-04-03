The 621st Contingency response Wing recently completed a large total force exercise known as Agile Flag. Tune in to see how Airmen prepare themselves for expeditionary warfare.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 10:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879063
|VIRIN:
|230410-F-MA925-077
|Filename:
|DOD_109563973
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the EC, Agile Flag, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
