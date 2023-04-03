The 6th Force Support Squadron education office shows their process setting Airmen up with higher education.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 10:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879061
|VIRIN:
|230407-F-IA158-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109563961
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th FSS Education B-Roll Package, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT