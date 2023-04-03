Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mock Code Blue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Mock Code Blue exercise demonstrating the procedures for medical personnel involved in a Code blue situation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 10:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879060
    VIRIN: 210625-F-PI774-698
    Filename: DOD_109563953
    Length: 00:15:56
    Location: MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mock Code Blue, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    81 MDG
    Code Blue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT