Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC Commanding General SHARP Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.10.2023

    Video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, 10th AAMDC commanding general, speaks on Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Month Apr. 3 in Sembach, Germany. Protecting our people protects our mission and Team 10 is committed to awareness education, bystander intervention, and ensuring offenders are held appropriately accountable. Sexual assault, sexual harassment, and retaliation harm the force and has no place in our Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid & Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 09:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 879058
    VIRIN: 230410-A-JK865-006
    PIN: 16
    Filename: DOD_109563920
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC Commanding General SHARP Month, by PFC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHARP
    USArmy
    SAAPM
    StrongerTogether
    ShieldofVictory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT