    General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital Replacement Project -- Power in the Partnerships

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Video by Reagan Zimmerman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    The General Leonard Wood Army Community Replacement Hospital Project team approach partnerships is a unique way from the start. Whether it was early, transparent communication with all partners involved, or holding chili cook offs to boost morale, the Fort Leonard Wood Hospital Replacement team is making a difference with partnerships every day.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 09:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879055
    VIRIN: 230410-A-UD311-001
    Filename: DOD_109563917
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 

    USACE
    Fort Leonard Wood
    FLW
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK
    Hopsital Replacement

