Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    [B-Roll] NATO eFP Battle Group Poland Shows Their Strength During Amber Lynx Distinguished Visitor Display

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    04.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, conduct a show of force combined arms live fire demonstration to distinguished visitors during the Amber Lynx training exercise in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, April 6, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Schoebel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 09:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879054
    VIRIN: 230406-Z-SV327-1001
    Filename: DOD_109563902
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, [B-Roll] NATO eFP Battle Group Poland Shows Their Strength During Amber Lynx Distinguished Visitor Display, by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT