U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, conduct a show of force combined arms live fire demonstration to distinguished visitors during the Amber Lynx training exercise in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, April 6, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Schoebel)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 09:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879054
|VIRIN:
|230406-Z-SV327-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109563902
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, [B-Roll] NATO eFP Battle Group Poland Shows Their Strength During Amber Lynx Distinguished Visitor Display, by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
