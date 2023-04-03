Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    111th Medical Group CCATT Exercise B-Roll Package

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell 

    111th Attack Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guard Maj. Sondra Mendelsohn, Capt. Matthew Nettles and Senior Airman Nadir Amin of the 111th Medical Group, Critical Care Air Transport Team participated in a mock casualty event during a tri-wing exercise on board a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Harrisburg Air National Guard Base, Middletown, Pennsylvania, Mar. 31, 2023. The 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 111th Medical Group, CCATT conducted the training, simulating a live-flight environment where Airmen learn to prepare for challenges such as turbulence, changes in temperature and air pressure, as they care for critically ill patients. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 08:19
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pa Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    111th Medical Group
    Biddle Air National Guard Base

