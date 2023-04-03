Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia Arresting Gear Pacific Update

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.10.2023

    Video by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Cory Lambert and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Matthew Cruz both assigned to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Air Operations speak on maintenance and training on aircraft landing gear. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 04:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879043
    VIRIN: 230410-N-OH831-730
    Filename: DOD_109563722
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    AFN
    NSF Diego Garcia
    PACIFIC UPDATE

