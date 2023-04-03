AFN Incirlik - 67th Birthday Radio Special - Nov. 20, 2022

Members of AFN Incirlik produced a recorded radio bit about the 67th birthday of the radio station for the Nov. 20, 2022 anniversary at Incirlik Air Base, Nov. 21, 2022. Air Force Radio Services established the radio station on Nov. 20, 1955, and radio broadcasting commenced on April 1, 1956. This video includes previously released AFN recordings available on YouTube and Social Media. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)
