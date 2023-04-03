Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik - 67th Birthday Radio Special - Nov. 20, 2022

    1, TURKEY

    11.20.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Joe McFadden 

    AFN Incirlik

    Members of AFN Incirlik produced a recorded radio bit about the 67th birthday of the radio station for the Nov. 20, 2022 anniversary at Incirlik Air Base, Nov. 21, 2022. Air Force Radio Services established the radio station on Nov. 20, 1955, and radio broadcasting commenced on April 1, 1956. This video includes previously released AFN recordings available on YouTube and Social Media. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 02:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879037
    VIRIN: 221120-F-ZL078-067
    Filename: DOD_109563604
    Length: 00:07:43
    Location: 1, TR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFN Incirlik - 67th Birthday Radio Special - Nov. 20, 2022, by MSgt Joe McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    AFRTS
    AFN Incirlik

