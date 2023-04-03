AFN Incirlik - 67th Birthday Radio Special - Nov. 20, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of AFN Incirlik produced a recorded radio bit about the 67th birthday of the radio station for the Nov. 20, 2022 anniversary at Incirlik Air Base, Nov. 21, 2022. Air Force Radio Services established the radio station on Nov. 20, 1955, and radio broadcasting commenced on April 1, 1956. This video includes previously released AFN recordings available on YouTube and Social Media. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)