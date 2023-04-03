AFN Incirlik - Audiogram - 39th Medical Group ADAPT - SrA Stacia Hughes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Airman Stacia Hughes, 39th Medical Operational Readiness Squadron, recorded a radio spot highlighting the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment flight at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, in this April 7, 2023 audiogram. The 39th OMRS recorded a series of radio spots touting the services their squadron provides to Airmen assigned at Incirlik. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)