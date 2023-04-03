Staff Sgt. Darren Ellington, 39th Comptroller Squadron, recorded a radio spot highlighting the Savings Deposit Program at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey in this April 07, 2023 audiogram. The 39th CPTS recorded a series of radio spots touting the services their squadron provides to Airmen assigned at Incirlik. (Radio spot by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 02:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879026
|VIRIN:
|230407-F-ZL078-004
|Filename:
|DOD_109563584
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik - Radio Spot - 39th Comptroller Squadron - Savings Deposit Program - SSgt Darren Ellington, by MSgt Joe McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT