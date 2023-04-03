Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Audiogram: 39th CPTS Shout Out

    04.07.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Joe McFadden 

    AFN Incirlik

    Staff Sgt. Darren Ellington and Senior Airman Alexia Hatzel, 39th Comptroller Squadron, recorded a radio shout-out to their fellow Airmen during an interview with AFN Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, in this April 07, 2023 audiogram. The 39th CPTS aims to enable nuclear surety and forward air operations capabilities through first class financial customer service and on-demand decision analytics. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 02:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:43
    Incirlik
    Comptroller Squadron
    CPTS
    Homies

