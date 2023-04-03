AFN Incirlik Audiogram: 39th CPTS Shout Out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Darren Ellington and Senior Airman Alexia Hatzel, 39th Comptroller Squadron, recorded a radio shout-out to their fellow Airmen during an interview with AFN Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, in this April 07, 2023 audiogram. The 39th CPTS aims to enable nuclear surety and forward air operations capabilities through first class financial customer service and on-demand decision analytics. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)