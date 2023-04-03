Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Audiogram: 39th ABW Chapel - Chaplain Debbie Giles

    1, TURKEY

    04.07.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Joe McFadden 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chaplain Debbie Giles, 39th Air Base Wing chaplain, recorded a radio spot advertising her office's services at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, in this April 7, 2023 audiogram. The Chapel aims to advance Airmen through spiritual development and leadership advisement. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 02:23
    Location: 1, TR

    Chapel
    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing

