Chaplain Debbie Giles, 39th Air Base Wing chaplain, recorded a radio spot advertising her office's services at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, in this April 7, 2023 audiogram. The Chapel aims to advance Airmen through spiritual development and leadership advisement. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 02:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879024
|VIRIN:
|230407-F-ZL078-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109563582
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Audiogram: 39th ABW Chapel - Chaplain Debbie Giles, by MSgt Joe McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT