The 18th Force Support Squadron hosted an Easter egg hunt at Kadena Air base, Japan, April 1, 2023. The event boasted over 50,000 colorful eggs, games and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 00:57
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Team Kadena hosts Eggsplosion, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
