    Team Kadena hosts Eggsplosion

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    The 18th Force Support Squadron hosted an Easter egg hunt at Kadena Air base, Japan, April 1, 2023. The event boasted over 50,000 colorful eggs, games and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 00:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879021
    VIRIN: 230401-F-JV291-119
    Filename: DOD_109563561
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kadena hosts Eggsplosion, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Entertainment

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Easter
    18FSS

