Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Olivia Lauer, Sgt. Karl Mason and Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Ohio Army National Guard special operators, assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, perform various types of training at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Oct. 22, 2022. The training included airborne static line jumps and fast-rope operations out of a CH-47 Chinook. Fast-roping is a technique for descending a thick rope, allowing troops to deploy from a helicopter in places where the aircraft cannot touch down. The operators also tested out the off-road capabilities of newly acquired joint light tactical vehicles. JLTV videos were provided by 2-19th SF Group. Portions of the video have been blurred due to operational security. Special operators with the 2-19th SF Group train to respond to homeland threats, disasters or other assigned domestic missions as directed by their respective governors by means of land, air or water. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Interview: Special Operator, 19th Special Forces Group

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 23:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879014
    VIRIN: 221022-Z-SM034-618
    Filename: DOD_109563452
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training, by SPC Olivia Lauer, SGT Karl Mason and SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fast Rope
    JLTV
    Special Forces
    Airborne
    FRIES
    19th Special Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT