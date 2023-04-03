OHARNG Special Forces Operators conduct airborne, fast rope training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879014" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ohio Army National Guard special operators, assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, perform various types of training at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Oct. 22, 2022. The training included airborne static line jumps and fast-rope operations out of a CH-47 Chinook. Fast-roping is a technique for descending a thick rope, allowing troops to deploy from a helicopter in places where the aircraft cannot touch down. The operators also tested out the off-road capabilities of newly acquired joint light tactical vehicles. JLTV videos were provided by 2-19th SF Group. Portions of the video have been blurred due to operational security. Special operators with the 2-19th SF Group train to respond to homeland threats, disasters or other assigned domestic missions as directed by their respective governors by means of land, air or water. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)



Interview: Special Operator, 19th Special Forces Group