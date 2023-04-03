Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    The modern battlefield continues to evolve, and the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade continues to be one step ahead of the curve. With swift advances in combat, faster support operations within the 82nd Airborne Division are needed, and our providers continue to exceed the standard. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 14:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879006
    VIRIN: 230409-A-ID763-475
    Filename: DOD_109563325
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: US

    This work, ADSB Sizzle Reel, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Sustainment
    Providers
    ADSB

