ADSB Sizzle Reel

The modern battlefield continues to evolve, and the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade continues to be one step ahead of the curve. With swift advances in combat, faster support operations within the 82nd Airborne Division are needed, and our providers continue to exceed the standard. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)