Coast Guard medevacs 93-year-old woman from cruise 90 miles off Galveston,Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 93-year-old woman aboard the cruise ship Carnival Vista who was experiencing symptoms of type 2 respiratory failure, 90 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, April 9, 2023. The helicopter crew hoisted the woman and a nurse and transported them to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)
|04.09.2023
|04.09.2023 12:55
|B-Roll
|TX, US
