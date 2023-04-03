Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs 93-year-old woman from cruise 90 miles off Galveston,Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 93-year-old woman aboard the cruise ship Carnival Vista who was experiencing symptoms of type 2 respiratory failure, 90 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, April 9, 2023. The helicopter crew hoisted the woman and a nurse and transported them to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 12:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879005
    VIRIN: 230409-G-G0108-1002
    Filename: DOD_109563299
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs 93-year-old woman from cruise 90 miles off Galveston,Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    SEARCH AND RESCUE
    HOIST
    COAST GUARD
    HELICOPTER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT