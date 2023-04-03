Fort Hamilton kicks off annual Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Vincent Dimaira, US Army Corp of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Domenica J. Hosein, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Fort Hamilton, and COL. Brian A. Jacobs, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander, cut the cake at the Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month kick off Cake Cutting Event and Proclamation Signing held at the Garrison Community Club on March 31, 2023. The event brought together military, civilian personnel, and community members to emphasize the importance of fostering a safe and respectful environment while highlighting sexual assault prevention efforts within its workforce. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman- Ft Hamilton Public Affairs Office)