Vincent Dimaira, US Army Corp of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Domenica J. Hosein, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Fort Hamilton, and COL. Brian A. Jacobs, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander, cut the cake at the Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month kick off Cake Cutting Event and Proclamation Signing held at the Garrison Community Club on March 31, 2023. The event brought together military, civilian personnel, and community members to emphasize the importance of fostering a safe and respectful environment while highlighting sexual assault prevention efforts within its workforce. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman- Ft Hamilton Public Affairs Office)
|03.31.2023
|04.09.2023 11:44
|Package
|879004
|230331-A-LO645-844
|230331
|DOD_109563282
|00:04:50
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|2
|2
This work, Fort Hamilton kicks off annual Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) 2023, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
