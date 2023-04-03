Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton kicks off annual Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Vincent Dimaira, US Army Corp of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Domenica J. Hosein, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Fort Hamilton, and COL. Brian A. Jacobs, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander, cut the cake at the Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month kick off Cake Cutting Event and Proclamation Signing held at the Garrison Community Club on March 31, 2023. The event brought together military, civilian personnel, and community members to emphasize the importance of fostering a safe and respectful environment while highlighting sexual assault prevention efforts within its workforce. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman- Ft Hamilton Public Affairs Office)

