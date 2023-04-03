[B-Roll] eFP Battle Group Poland Displays Combined Force in Exercise Amber Lynx

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, alongside German soldiers assigned to the 93 Armored Demonstration Battalion, 9th Panzerlehr Brigade, 1st Panzer Division and Polish soldiers assigned to the 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade participates in Amber Lynx, a combined live fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, April 6, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)
|04.06.2023
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
