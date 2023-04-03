Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    525th Fighter Squadron Kadena deployment return B-Roll & Interview

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    The 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron returns home after a successful deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 8, 2023. The 525 Bulldogs deployed to Kadena AB the first week of November to support the Pacific Air Forces' efforts to bring more advanced fighter aircraft forward to the western Pacific while Kadena Air Base’s F-15C Eagles began divesting,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Tromans, 525th Fighter Squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.08.2023 21:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878999
    VIRIN: 230408-F-SB021-2001
    Filename: DOD_109563049
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    This work, 525th Fighter Squadron Kadena deployment return B-Roll & Interview, by A1C J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    return
    Alaska
    JBER
    3rd Wing
    525 FS

