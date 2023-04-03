525th Fighter Squadron Kadena deployment return B-Roll & Interview

The 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron returns home after a successful deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 8, 2023. The 525 Bulldogs deployed to Kadena AB the first week of November to support the Pacific Air Forces' efforts to bring more advanced fighter aircraft forward to the western Pacific while Kadena Air Base’s F-15C Eagles began divesting,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Tromans, 525th Fighter Squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)
