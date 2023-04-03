Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Commissions Chief Warrant Officer Two

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230407-N-N0896-1001 SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2023) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) participate in a commissioning ceremony for Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Matthew McLendon, from Mobile, Alabama, aboard the USS Midway Museum March 29. McLendon was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer Two. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 20:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878986
    VIRIN: 230407-N-N0896-1001
    Filename: DOD_109562252
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    USS Midway
    commissioning
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

