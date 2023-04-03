Intro for MHS informational video at JB MDL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MHS GENESIS is the Department of Defense's new electronic health record. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will provide the DOD's 9.6 million beneficiaries and 205,000 medical providers with a single, integrated health record across the continuum of care – deployed and at home and eventually, through the transition to the Department of Veterans Affairs. This motion graphic accompanied a larger informational video informing the Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst community. Created using motion graphics software. Distributed via Social Media.