Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Intro for MHS informational video at JB MDL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBMDL, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by Christopher Moses 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    MHS GENESIS is the Department of Defense's new electronic health record. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will provide the DOD's 9.6 million beneficiaries and 205,000 medical providers with a single, integrated health record across the continuum of care – deployed and at home and eventually, through the transition to the Department of Veterans Affairs. This motion graphic accompanied a larger informational video informing the Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst community. Created using motion graphics software. Distributed via Social Media.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 17:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878975
    VIRIN: 010323-F-QT891-1001
    Filename: DOD_109561872
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: JBMDL, NJ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intro for MHS informational video at JB MDL, by Christopher Moses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    healthcare
    JBMDL
    MHS Genesis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT