MHS GENESIS is the Department of Defense's new electronic health record. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will provide the DOD's 9.6 million beneficiaries and 205,000 medical providers with a single, integrated health record across the continuum of care – deployed and at home and eventually, through the transition to the Department of Veterans Affairs. This motion graphic accompanied a larger informational video informing the Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst community. Created using motion graphics software. Distributed via Social Media.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 17:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878975
|VIRIN:
|010323-F-QT891-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109561872
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|JBMDL, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Intro for MHS informational video at JB MDL, by Christopher Moses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
