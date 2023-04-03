U.S. Marine UH-1Y Venom helicopters, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct flight maneuver drills, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-23, over Yuma, Arizona, April 6, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Bullard)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2023 13:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878974
|VIRIN:
|230406-M-AC487-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109561865
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, WTI 2-23: Flight Maneuver Exercise, by LCpl Brian Bullard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
