    WTI 2-23: Flight Maneuver Exercise

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Bullard 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marine UH-1Y Venom helicopters, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct flight maneuver drills, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-23, over Yuma, Arizona, April 6, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Bullard)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.08.2023 13:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878974
    VIRIN: 230406-M-AC487-1001
    Filename: DOD_109561865
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    TAGS

    Huey
    UH-1Y Venom
    MAWTS-1
    MCAS Yuma
    WTI
    VMX-1

