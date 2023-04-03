445th Airlift Wing Airmen participate in total-force trauma care training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll package the 445th Airlift Wing from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, training with critical care air transport teams attending a Center for the Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills course in Cincinnati, April 6, 2023. The 445th AW and CCATTs trained on trauma and critical care aboard a C-130J Hercules aircraft with the Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing out of Louisville, Kentucky.