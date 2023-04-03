Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th Airlift Wing Airmen participate in total-force trauma care training

    CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    B-roll package the 445th Airlift Wing from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, training with critical care air transport teams attending a Center for the Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills course in Cincinnati, April 6, 2023. The 445th AW and CCATTs trained on trauma and critical care aboard a C-130J Hercules aircraft with the Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing out of Louisville, Kentucky.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878969
    VIRIN: 230407-F-BT522-0001
    Filename: DOD_109561800
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: CINCINNATI, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 445th Airlift Wing Airmen participate in total-force trauma care training, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Air Force Reserve Command
    445th Airlift Wing
    Center for the Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills
    critical care air transport teams

