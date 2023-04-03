Little Rock, AR – Restoration began in the neighborhood of Breckenridge, as FEMA personnel walk door-to-door to perform DSA registrations. Also contains b-roll video of Wynne HS demolition following the storms.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878961
|VIRIN:
|230406-D-DR336-870
|Filename:
|DOD_109561721
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Arkansas Tornadoes: Storm Damage Recovery and DSA Registrations B-Roll, by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT