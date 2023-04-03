Food Truck Park Grand Opening at McConnell Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 22nd Air Refueling Wing, thanks to the 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron, opened a food truck park called the Refueling Station for Team McConnell Airmen April 4.



The food truck park replaced the vacant Burger King that used to stand by the Base Exchange and across the street from the credit union. It will provide members of McConnell with different options for meals starting at twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the hope to expand in the future. The park includes covered seating under a pavilion, turf and electric vehicle charging stations.