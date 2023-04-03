Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Food Truck Park Grand Opening at McConnell Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 22nd Air Refueling Wing, thanks to the 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron, opened a food truck park called the Refueling Station for Team McConnell Airmen April 4.

    The food truck park replaced the vacant Burger King that used to stand by the Base Exchange and across the street from the credit union. It will provide members of McConnell with different options for meals starting at twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the hope to expand in the future. The park includes covered seating under a pavilion, turf and electric vehicle charging stations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 15:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878957
    VIRIN: 230404-F-GC264-251
    Filename: DOD_109561668
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Food Truck Park Grand Opening at McConnell Air Force Base, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McConnell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT