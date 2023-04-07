In this episode we take a deep look into what it takes to keep commerce flowing along our nation's rivers with the St. Paul , and Walla Walla districts. We also travel to sunny Florida to escape the cold and take a look at a major project milestone to help with Everglades Restoration with Jacksonville District. In addition, we'll go to Miami, where the Norfolk District is working with officials there to develop a plan to help the area mitigate the risks of coastal storm flooding.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 15:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|878956
|Filename:
|DOD_109561633
|Length:
|00:21:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps Connection S3 Ep7 April 2023, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
