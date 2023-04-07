Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps Connection S3 Ep7 April 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode we take a deep look into what it takes to keep commerce flowing along our nation's rivers with the St. Paul , and Walla Walla districts. We also travel to sunny Florida to escape the cold and take a look at a major project milestone to help with Everglades Restoration with Jacksonville District. In addition, we'll go to Miami, where the Norfolk District is working with officials there to develop a plan to help the area mitigate the risks of coastal storm flooding.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 15:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 878956
    Filename: DOD_109561633
    Length: 00:21:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Connection S3 Ep7 April 2023, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Military Construction
    Civil Works
    VLOG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT