Corps Connection S3 Ep7 April 2023

In this episode we take a deep look into what it takes to keep commerce flowing along our nation's rivers with the St. Paul , and Walla Walla districts. We also travel to sunny Florida to escape the cold and take a look at a major project milestone to help with Everglades Restoration with Jacksonville District. In addition, we'll go to Miami, where the Norfolk District is working with officials there to develop a plan to help the area mitigate the risks of coastal storm flooding.