    ASC March Recap

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sarah Patterson highlights some of ASC's top stories during March 2023. This recap covers the U.S. Army "Be All You Can Be" rebrand, the Soldier Recruitment Program, Vietnam War veterans day, and Flintlock 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 15:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 878953
    VIRIN: 230404-A-IK992-805
    Filename: DOD_109561563
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    TAGS

    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command
    Be All You Can Be
    ASC News

