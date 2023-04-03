Sarah Patterson highlights some of ASC's top stories during March 2023. This recap covers the U.S. Army "Be All You Can Be" rebrand, the Soldier Recruitment Program, Vietnam War veterans day, and Flintlock 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 15:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|878953
|VIRIN:
|230404-A-IK992-805
|Filename:
|DOD_109561563
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ASC March Recap, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT