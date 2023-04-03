REPTX Distance Support Exercise at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, in California Draws Department of Defense, Academia and Industry Partners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ready-to-field virtual communication technology that could significantly enhance how a land-based subject matter expert (SME) remotely supports a warfighter at sea were validated at a recent Navy-led exercise at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) in California. The exercise — called Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) Distance Support and led by Naval Sea Systems Command’s Chief Technology Office — involved collaboration between Department of Defense stakeholders and industry partners from March 21 to 23 across three locations at NSWC PHD. These locations included the Underway Replenishment Test Site, the offshore supply vessel MS Ocean Valor and the drone cage at NSWC PHD’s Fathomwerx Lab in the Port of Hueneme. (U.S. Navy videos by Eric M. Osborne and Marco Hinahon/Released)