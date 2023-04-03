Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REPTX Distance Support Exercise at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, in California Draws Department of Defense, Academia and Industry Partners

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Marco Hinahon and Eric Osborne

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Ready-to-field virtual communication technology that could significantly enhance how a land-based subject matter expert (SME) remotely supports a warfighter at sea were validated at a recent Navy-led exercise at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) in California. The exercise — called Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) Distance Support and led by Naval Sea Systems Command’s Chief Technology Office — involved collaboration between Department of Defense stakeholders and industry partners from March 21 to 23 across three locations at NSWC PHD. These locations included the Underway Replenishment Test Site, the offshore supply vessel MS Ocean Valor and the drone cage at NSWC PHD’s Fathomwerx Lab in the Port of Hueneme. (U.S. Navy videos by Eric M. Osborne and Marco Hinahon/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878951
    VIRIN: 230407-O-OX250-299
    Filename: DOD_109561511
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

